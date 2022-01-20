Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,864 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $44.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

