Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 135.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after buying an additional 249,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.