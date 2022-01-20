Bruce Weatherill Acquires 105,460 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) insider Bruce Weatherill bought 105,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £122,333.60 ($166,917.18).

LON TENG opened at GBX 114 ($1.56) on Thursday. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.21 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £95.21 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

