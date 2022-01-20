Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

