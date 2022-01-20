BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.75

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.75 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 189.20 ($2.58). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.55), with a volume of 24,066,276 shares changing hands.

BT.A has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.72.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

