BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTGOF. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

