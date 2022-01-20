Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BKE opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

