Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 11.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $166.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

