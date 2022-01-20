Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE BG opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. Bunge has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after acquiring an additional 221,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Stephens upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

