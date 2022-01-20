Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,670.47

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,670.47 ($36.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,723 ($37.15). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,723 ($37.15), with a volume of 623,511 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNZL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($37.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,844.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,670.47.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

