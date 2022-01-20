Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.