BZEdge Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 557.5% higher against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $22.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

