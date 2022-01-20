C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. 46,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.