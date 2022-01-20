Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 6.5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 359,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 146,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

