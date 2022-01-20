California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 25,207 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $65,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.96.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

