California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 119,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $77,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

HPQ stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

