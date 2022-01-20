California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $70,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

