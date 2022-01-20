California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $61,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

