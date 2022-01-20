California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,648 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $73,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.