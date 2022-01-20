California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 536,193 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 536,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $63,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $272.02 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

