Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 549,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.