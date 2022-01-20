Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 780,854 shares of company stock worth $783,249. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

