Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

Shares of CPT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 539,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.25 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

