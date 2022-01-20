Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

CCJ stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

