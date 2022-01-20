Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$244.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.45. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

