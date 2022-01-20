Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.37

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 3867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

