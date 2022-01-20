Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.59.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. 5,274,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $124,551,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

