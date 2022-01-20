Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$66.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$67.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,562,937.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,866.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

