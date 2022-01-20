Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE CP opened at C$94.91 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$88.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.