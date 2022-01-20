Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$226.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTC.A. Cfra lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$185.19. 14,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$186.28. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$159.44 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

