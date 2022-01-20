Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 32.0% in December

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE CAJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. 237,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,295. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.