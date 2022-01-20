Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $269.41. 26,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

