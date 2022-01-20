Capital One Financial Corp Sells 276 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,826. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.