Capital One Financial Corp Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.57 on Thursday, hitting $372.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,626,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.