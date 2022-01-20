Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

