Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Capitec Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

