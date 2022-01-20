Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.06. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.