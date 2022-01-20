Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.14.

CSL stock opened at $230.24 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

