CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

