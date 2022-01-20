Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 7.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $42.24. 35,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,567,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

