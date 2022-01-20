Castings’ (CGS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($7.23) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Castings in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.23) target price on the stock.

Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.17. The company has a market capitalization of £158.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.73).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

