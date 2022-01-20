CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires 47,113 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55,427.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $29.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,024.76. 346,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,146,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,054.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 331.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

