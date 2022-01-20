CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 130,885 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,768,000. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.18 and its 200-day moving average is $245.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

