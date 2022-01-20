CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $31.77 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 130,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,768,000. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $51,780,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,099. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.