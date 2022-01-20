CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $15,221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $12,307,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

