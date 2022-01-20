CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 358,000 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,031,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

