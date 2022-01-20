CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 89,805 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,268. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.