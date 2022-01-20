CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $9.83 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,833,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.59% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,051. The company has a market cap of $891.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,853 shares of company stock worth $1,465,702 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

