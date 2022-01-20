CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.19% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,930,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.23.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.15. 3,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,392. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.