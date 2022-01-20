CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.07.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 119.23%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth $76,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth $216,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

