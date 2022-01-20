CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.07.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 119.23%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.